South Carolina ETV digital series “Carolina Snaps” returns; Orangeburg museum will be featured

South Carolina ETV announced the premiere of a new season of its digital series, “Carolina Snaps.”

Voiced by members of SCETV staff, each one-minute episode gives viewers a “snap” of South Carolina culture — from small towns to Southern icons.

The first of the 13 episodes premiered Tuesday on the network’s Instagram account via Reels, with new episodes released each Tuesday after that.

Following each episode’s debut on Instagram Reels, the episode will be uploaded to the SCETV website, as well as the agency’s other social media platforms. The first episode of Season 2 will feature Falls Park on the Reedy, located in the heart of Greenville.

Other topics covered this season include:

• South Carolina street art

• Ronald McNair

• Lake Murray

• Angel Oak Tree

• South Carolina state parks

• Cecil Williams Civil Rights Museum in Orangeburg

• Daufuskie Island

• South Carolina BBQ … and more!

Viewers who wish to engage with SCETV and the creators of this digital series are encouraged to use the #CarolinaSnaps and #SCETVDigital hashtags on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. For more information on Carolina Snaps and to watch all released episodes after they premiere, visit www.scetv.org/CarolinaSnaps.

