Sorority to hold mother-daughter scholarship brunch

DENMARK -- In observance of Mother's Day, Eta Gamma Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. will host a virtual Mother-Daughter Scholarship Brunch on Saturday, May 15, beginning at 11 a.m. The brunch’s goal is to raise funds for the chapter to award scholarships.

Registration is required to attend this event. “Legacy of Leadership, Learning, & Love” will be highlighted in this virtual program. The program will spotlight the love between mothers and daughters. The leaders of the Divine 9 sororities and four women from each service area will be honored. The chapter’s service areas include Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg and Barnwell counties.

Participants can look forward to the program’s speaker, Aiken councilwoman and sorority member Gail Diggs, sharing words that exalt, embrace and encourage all women. Hazel Rickenbacker, a member of the Delta Chi Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho, Orangeburg, will serve as the mistress of ceremonies.

During this time of COVID-19, the members of the Eta Gamma Sigma chapter, are honored to recognize these leaders and all mothers. Sororities and other organizations use the word "sister;” therefore, we must learn to uplift the women we call sisters. Participants will also enjoy entertainment and have an opportunity to bid on a beautiful gift. To obtain the Zoom link, email etagammasigma@gmail.com.

