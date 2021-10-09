Sorority observes Breast Cancer Awareness Month

BAMBERG – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Eta Gamma Sigma chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. Women’s Wellness Committee will present the second annual Virtual Breast Cancer Awareness Program on Saturday, Oct. 30, beginning at 6 p.m.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual campaign to increase awareness of the disease. Sigma Gamma Rho is committed to providing early detection education and financial support for research leading to the prevention and cure of breast, prostate, ovarian, colon and other types of cancers.

Members of the chapter have also partnered with the Bamberg County Leader newspaper, businesses, churches and individuals to produce a magazine that will be inserted in the Oct. 27 edition of the newspaper. Breast cancer survivors from the chapter’s four service areas (Aiken, Allendale, Bamberg and Barnwell counties) are invited to provide a picture and the number of years you have been a survivor to April Dobson to be published in the breast cancer magazine. Survivors will also need to give the sorority permission to publish their information and picture.