Sorority holds first Elaborate Pink and Green Extravaganza

Extravaganza

The first Elaborate Pink and Green Extravaganza was held on Dec. 4.

 Special to The T&D

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Eta Nu Chapter, Voorhees College, presented its first Elaborate Pink and Green Extravaganza on Dec. 4.

Miranda Johnson served as the chairperson for the extravaganza, along with the members of Eta Nu Chapter and the Graduate Advisory Council.

The Eta Nu Chapter members focused on the basic principles of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. They included sisterhood, scholarship and service to all mankind.

The participants included babies, toddlers and preschool children ages 0-5.

The event provided opportunities for young children to form lifelong relationships, become exposed to funds that support knowledge and learning, and grasp how to help one another.

The members of the Eta Nu Chapter were excited to enhance their skills and engage in the Denmark community by enriching relationships and absorbing teachable moments.

Eta Nu Chapter members recognized the following top performers in Wee, Tiny, and Little categories:

  • 2022, Assistant Elaborate Wee Pink & Green, Alluree' GraeAnderson. Her parents are Safari Jones and Ra'keem Anderson.
  • The Elaborate Wee Pink & Green is Ace'lyn Dior Sanders. She is the daughter of Brittany O'Berry and Jason Sanders.
  • The Elaborate Tiny Pink & Green Deziree Kalani James was championed by her parents Daron and Dysha James.
  • The Elaborate Little Pink & Green Makenzie Noelle Simmons demonstrated leadership in her category. Her parents Shakayla Johnson and Everson Simmons ensured she was Elaborate and focused on serving as a big sister, made unforgettable friends, and learned about funds that will assist her after she prepares for the future.

Eta Nu Chapter members, Graduate Advisory Council and Graduate adviser Antigone Solomon are thankful for the  support and contributions as the community galvanized together ensuring the extravaganza became a reality.

