Sorority chapter donates supplies to Samaritan House

The Beta Zeta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. put the tenets of their community service mission into action with the donation of a warehouse full of paper goods and other supplies to the local homeless shelter.

The graduate chapter, which boasts more than 200 members, donated supplies of paper plates and cups and paper towels to the Samaritan House at 1580 Middleton St. in Orangeburg, along with toilet tissue and cleaning supplies such as latex gloves and cleaning wipes.

“We filled up an entire warehouse that’s in the back of the Samaritan House, and we did it just as a community service initiative. We’re hoping to do it on an ongoing basis,” Chapter Vice President Dr. Sandra B. Glover said.

“We had two truckloads, and then last week I got additional items from additional sorors and put them in the back of my truck. We have about 225 members, and 80 percent of them donated. We’re also going to donate $2,000 during the month of November, which is National Homeless Awareness Month,” Glover said.

She continued, “This is what we do. I will not be a part of any initiative for name or show. It’s all about community service. Service is basically our motto.