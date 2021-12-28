Sorority boosts efforts to fight breast cancer

ALLENDALE -- April Dobson, chairperson, and Lydia Boynton, co-chairperson of the 2021 Woman’s Wellness and Breast Cancer Program, presented a check for $500 to the Allendale County Regional Hospital Mammography Unit on Dec. 2.

The in-person presentation was held at the hospital with Ruth Hiers, radiology manager, accepting the check. Eta Gamma Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.’s donation aligns with the sorority’s mission to enhance the quality of life for women in its service areas of Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell and Aiken counties.

The annual Women’s Wellness and Breast Cancer Program was held virtually Saturday, Oct. 30. The sorority’s Women’s Wellness Initiative is a consolidated effort that allows chapters to focus on health issues that impact women.

Shaunette Parker, who holds the position of the local chapter’s secretary, served as the program’s mistress of ceremonies. Denise Long, president of the local chapter, welcomed the virtual audience to the program. The chapter’s chaplain, Barbara Brewer, rendered the invocation, and sorority member, Angelica Allen-Gadson stated the program’s purpose.

Lydia Boynton, who serves as the chapter’s parliamentarian, paid tribute by lighting a candle and asking for a moment of silence for individuals who lost their battles with breast cancer, including Hattie McDaniel. Mrs. McDaniel was a member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority and the first African American to receive an Oscar award.

Loretta Williams, another sorority member, introduced the medical speaker, Daveisha Richardson, a licensed practical nurse employed with the Bamberg Job Corps Center. Using a PowerPoint presentation, she reviewed the CDC COVID-19 guidelines and shared other relevant COVID-19 information.

The second speaker was breast cancer survivor and owner of the nonprofit organization Paraclete Place, the Rev. Jackie Trotter Dove. Her organization based in Littleton, North Carolina, supports individuals who have been diagnosed with cancer and their families. Dove shared her personal story with breast cancer. She was introduced by Sharmiece Patterson, a member of the local chapter.

This year’s entertainment was a video highlighting the Pink Fashion Show models. Individuals living in the sorority’s service areas and throughout the state provided photos that were used to create the video. The program continued with sorority member Natashia Smith celebrating breast cancer survivors as their pictures were displayed. Jessica Dukes, also a member of the local chapter, acknowledged this year’s Gold, Silver and Pink Ribbon sponsors.

During the program, a symbolic check was presented by sorority member Felicia Hartzog to the Allendale Regional Hospital’s Mammography Unit.

In addition to presenting the virtual program that acknowledged Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the chapter partnered with the Bamberg County Leader and the 2021 sponsors to produce a magazine insert that showcased and honored breast cancer survivors.

