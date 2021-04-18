Sorority alumnae present Monsieur Ebonaire Pageant

The Orangeburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. recently presented its 18th Biannual Monsieur Ebonaire Pageant.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the actual program was postponed for safety precautions. When the Monsieur Ebonaire Pageant began in 1986, it was aimed at enhancing the cultural, educational and emotional growth of each participant, raising funds for the sorority’s scholarships and community programs, and each young man receives a scholarship.
The chapter sponsored a series of workshops on subjects such as conflict resolution, healthy living and career opportunities. The mentorship and enrichment provided by the chapter fulfills the sorority’s commitment to promote the growth and development of youth in the community,
The 2019-2020 event featured nine young men ages 9-14 from the chapter’s service area.
Kingston Brown, son of Ms. Kimberly McKnight, is a first-grade student who likes to read and hang out with his family and friends. He aspires to become a teacher.
Riley Ronald Coleman, son of Mr. Ronald and Dr. Sheridan Coleman, is a third-grade student who loves baseball, soccer and football. He aspires to become an engineer or police officer.
Bryceton Latrell Dash, son of Mr. Ivan and Mrs. Latonya Dash, is a fourth-grade student who likes hunting and fishing with his father. He aspires to work in business management.
Elijah Kimari Davis, son of Ms. Kimberly Robinson and Mr. Roderick Davis, is a fifth-grade student who likes playing football and the drums. He aspires to become a professional football player.
Patrick Hubbard Jr., son of Mr. Patrick and Mrs. Monique Hubbard, is a fifth-grade student who likes acting, playing the piano and singing. He aspires to become an actor or meteorologist.
Chance Lawrence, son of Mr. Leonard and Mrs. Felicia Lawrence, is a third-grade student who likes soccer, youth choir and the piano. He aspires to become a meteorologist.
Tylen Sistrunk, son of Mr. Jerrelle and Mrs. Lateisha (Felder) Sistrunk, is a third-grade student who likes soccer, football, and playing the steel drum. He aspires to become a firefighter or policeman.
Malachi Watson, son of Ms. Lillian Watson, is a fifth grader who likes sports and playing games. He aspires to become an engineer.
Kyle Alexander Williams, son of Ms. Kayla Williams and Mr. Nathaniel Williams III. Kyle is a sixth grader who likes playing football and riding dirt bikes. He aspires to become an engineer.
Winners of the 2019-2020 pageant:
• 1st place -- Chance Lawrence
• 2nd place -- Kingston Brown
• 3rd place -- Malachi Watson
Orangeburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. would like to express sincere gratitude to the community leaders who conducted the workshop for the participants. Special thanks go to the parents of each participant and the community for their support.