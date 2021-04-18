Sorority alumnae present Monsieur Ebonaire Pageant

The Orangeburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. recently presented its 18th Biannual Monsieur Ebonaire Pageant.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the actual program was postponed for safety precautions. When the Monsieur Ebonaire Pageant began in 1986, it was aimed at enhancing the cultural, educational and emotional growth of each participant, raising funds for the sorority’s scholarships and community programs, and each young man receives a scholarship.

The chapter sponsored a series of workshops on subjects such as conflict resolution, healthy living and career opportunities. The mentorship and enrichment provided by the chapter fulfills the sorority’s commitment to promote the growth and development of youth in the community,

The 2019-2020 event featured nine young men ages 9-14 from the chapter’s service area.

Kingston Brown, son of Ms. Kimberly McKnight, is a first-grade student who likes to read and hang out with his family and friends. He aspires to become a teacher.

Riley Ronald Coleman, son of Mr. Ronald and Dr. Sheridan Coleman, is a third-grade student who loves baseball, soccer and football. He aspires to become an engineer or police officer.