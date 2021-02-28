Sons of the American Revolution Battle of Eutaw Springs Chapter observes Washington’s 289th Birthday

Battle of Eutaw Springs South Carolina Society Sons of the American Revolution Chapter Monday honored General George Washington on his 289th birthday.

The American Revolution general, country’s first president and father of the country, was recognized in a ceremony held on the grounds of the Orangeburg County Historical Society next to the memorial stone marker listing the early settlers of the Orangeburg area.

A wreath was presented by state SAR President James Wyrosdick, who brought greetings to the event from the more than 800 SAR members in the state.

Another wreath was presented by Ewart Irick, president of the Battle of Eutaw Springs Chapter of the SCSSAR, who also gave remarks on Gen. Washington’s South Carolina visit after the war.

Douglas Doster, the chapter secretary, provided a portrait of Gen. Washington for the ceremony.

The event also honored the ancestor of a soon-to-be SCSSAR member from the Orangeburg area. Albert Watson posed by the military stone marker for his ancestor, Capt. Michael Watson (17261782-) of the S.C. Militia.

