Some voters want incumbents, others want change

Some Orangeburg voters went to the polls on Tuesday looking to support their favorite incumbents. Others wanted change.

Aisha Williams, for instance, voted in the Democratic primary for Sen. Mia McLeod for governor.

“I think she’ll be an excellent candidate and governor. I think she’ll represent the citizens and work well,” Williams said.

She also voted for Rep. Justin Bamberg, who’s running for re-election to his state House District 90 seat.

“I think he’ll be great representation for our community,” Williams said.

South Carolina held its party primaries on Tuesday so voters could select the candidates who will be running for office in November. Few local races were contested.

On a statewide level, Williams voted for Dr. Gary Burgess for superintendent of education because “he’s done excellent work as an administrator and educator. He’s one of the few with experience.”

Sue Powell voted in the Republican primary to re-elect Gov. Henry McMaster, saying “I think he’s done a good job. He handled the pandemic well.”

She also voted to re-elect Bowman resident Hugh Weathers as commissioner of agriculture, saying “He’s done exemplary in the job. I like that he’s a farmer, he has experience knowing what the farmers need.”

Lanesha Dowling, an assistant principal, voted in the Democratic primary to re-elect 6th District Congressman Jim Clyburn.

“I’m an educator and he’s a supporter of educators. He always looks out for them. That drives my vote,” she said.

Amy Delany usually votes Republican, but voted in the Democratic primary this time.

She supported Aisha Graham for Orangeburg County Council District 6, saying “She was the main one I was coming out for. I think she’ll be better representation of our district than what we have had.”

Pamela Dawson said, “I am voting for Aisha Graham for county council district 6 because I think it is time for a change.

“Aisha is very engaged in the Orangeburg community and I would like to see how she can fully impact our area.”

Lauren Pringle, a 2022 Claflin University mass communications graduate, is reporting for The Times and Democrat as a Lee Enterprises-sponsored summer intern. Caleb Bozard is a news intern at The Times and Democrat through the sponsorship of the South Carolina Press Association Foundation. He is a student at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.

