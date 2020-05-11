Some town councils hold meetings

Two times was the charm in this case for the town of Norway to have its council meeting via conference calls and Facebook Live Tuesday evening, May 5, as a safe method during the COVID-19 pandemic after the town failed to meet a quorum using the same methods on Monday evening, May 4.
Mayor Tracie Clemons and one council member who had phoned in were initially present online as were a small group of citizens that had joined to watch the live video on Facebook on Monday evening – the first Monday of the month when the council usually meets at 7 p.m. Calls were made to all council members who were not present, but, again, a quorum could not be met the first week day. Clemons postponed the meeting to Tuesday at the same time, using the same methods, and publicly announced this online. The meeting was successfully held on Tuesday evening.
Clemons stated by email, “All Council members were present for Tuesday’s Council meeting.”
According to Clemons’ emailed, informal minutes, council made a motion that the Town of Norway requested a 3-mile extension of law enforcement jurisdiction.
Clemons stated, “Under SC Code of Laws Section 5-7-30, we would like to request a three mile addition to the current municipal town limits for roadway enforcement only. This extension is requested for the preservation of peace, order, public safety, and the general welfare of the Town of Norway and Orangeburg County.”
Council also passed a motion to issue a citation to a hair salon in the town limits for operating without a business license and not submitting the required Backflow Device Report and to terminate their water service due to the above violations.
Council, earlier in the meeting, started a resolution for the 2020 Spring Round Community Development Block Grant for the Harrison and Winchester avenue areas. More information will be available on this in reports from future meetings.
Council also approved Hunter-Kinard-Tyler School having a 2020 graduation parade Thursday, June 4, at noon in the town.
A newly approved change of hours for Norway’s Town Hall is as follows: Monday from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; Tuesday from 8 a.m-5:30 p.m.; and Wednesday-Friday from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
The town of Neeses meeting was cancelled for Tuesday, May 5, and is usually held the first Tuesday of every month at 7:30 p.m. Neeses Crime Watch meetings and other meetings are canceled as well for the time being.
Town Clerk Sonja Gleaton stated by email, “We are not having the Council meeting Tuesday, May 5.”
“The Town Hall will be closed for walk-in service unless the Mayor and Council decides differently,” she added.
She noted that the information is posted on the town’s marquee and that the decision was made previously.
Gleaton said, “Mayor Gleaton, Meghan, and I continue to serve the public by telephone and emails, and the Council is made aware of town business as necessary.”
The Town of North’s Interim Town Clerk Stephanie Ott, who is also the clerk of court, stated on Friday that the Town of North would hold a regular, live meeting (not a virtual meeting) at the town hall on Monday, May 11, at 7 p.m.
According to an agenda which was sent ahead of the meeting, under new business, they were to have a reading of the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year budget.
Contact the writer: rbaxley37@gmail.com
