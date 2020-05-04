Some SNAP benefits automatically replaced after tornado

Some Orangeburg County residents will have their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits automatically replaced following last month’s deadly tornadoes.
The S.C. Department of Social Services says the benefits are being replaced under a federal waiver granted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Service.
Eligible SNAP recipients will automatically receive the benefits to replace food lost as a result of prolonged power outages and do not need to submit a request for replacement benefits.
Eligible ZIP codes include:
• Barnwell County: 29826, 29853
• Berkeley County: 29431, 29434, 29453, 29472
• Orangeburg County: 29038, 29107, 29112, 29113, 29133, 29146
• Colleton County: all zip codes
• Hampton County: all zip codes
The amount of replacement benefits each SNAP household will receive is based on their monthly issuance date. The automatic replacement benefits will be available on eligible households’ EBT cards no later than Wednesday, May 6.
SNAP recipients residing in areas of Barnwell, Berkeley and Orangeburg counties that are not within the zip codes listed above are still able to apply for a replacement of their March or April SNAP benefits. If you live in an area affected by power outages or damage from the storms and you suffered a disaster loss, you may file an affidavit of loss to request a replacement. Replacement requests for food losses related to the April 13 storms and tornadoes will be accepted through Thursday, May 14.
