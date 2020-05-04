Some SNAP benefits automatically replaced after tornado

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Some Orangeburg County residents will have their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits automatically replaced following last month’s deadly tornadoes.

The S.C. Department of Social Services says the benefits are being replaced under a federal waiver granted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Service.

Eligible SNAP recipients will automatically receive the benefits to replace food lost as a result of prolonged power outages and do not need to submit a request for replacement benefits.

Eligible ZIP codes include:

• Barnwell County: 29826, 29853

• Berkeley County: 29431, 29434, 29453, 29472

• Orangeburg County: 29038, 29107, 29112, 29113, 29133, 29146

• Colleton County: all zip codes

• Hampton County: all zip codes

The amount of replacement benefits each SNAP household will receive is based on their monthly issuance date. The automatic replacement benefits will be available on eligible households’ EBT cards no later than Wednesday, May 6.