Some North Road lanes reopen following water main break

North Road near the Prince of Orange Mall was closed on Saturday morning following a water main break. Some lanes have since reopened.

A 12-inch water main broke under North Road, leading Orangeburg’s Department of Public Utilities to close the road near the mall with the assistance of the S.C. Department of Transportation.

The department also issued a boil water advisory for customers on North Road from Old Riley Road to Lake Edisto Road and on Broughton Street from Old Riley Road to North Road.

DPU spokesman Randy Etters said, “the water damaged a large section of road, requiring SCDOT to put up detour signs to get around the area.”

While traffic was detoured near the mall for much of the morning, DPU has now reopened the outside lane in both directions. It plans to have the road completely fixed sometime next week.

