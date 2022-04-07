Some Bull Swamp water customers asked to boil water

The Bull Swamp Rural Water Company (BSRWC), as a precautionary measure, advises its water customers near a water main leak to boil water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

The boil water advisory pertains to customers on:

New Wolf Road

AZ Road

954 to 1212 Bull Swamp Road

Dover Court

Thomas Road

200 and 499 Plum Tree

394 and 405 Dusty Trail

244 Foundation Road

Also, any water customers near the affected area having lost water and/or water pressure are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

Bull Swamp Water District has experienced a 2-1/2-inch water main leak in this vicinity that requires the water to be shut off for repairs.

Water customers should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking until otherwise notified by Orangeburg DPU.

The Orangeburg DPU Water Division is presently working to correct the problem for BSRWC.

Should you have any questions pertaining to this advisory, call the Water Division at 803-268-4404 or if after hours 803-268-4000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.