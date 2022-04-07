 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert

Some Bull Swamp water customers asked to boil water

  • 0
Soil and water LIBRARY

The Bull Swamp Rural Water Company (BSRWC), as a precautionary measure, advises its water customers near a water main leak to boil water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

The boil water advisory pertains to customers on:

  • New Wolf Road
  • AZ Road
  • 954 to 1212 Bull Swamp Road
  • Dover Court
  • Thomas Road
  • 200 and 499 Plum Tree
  • 394 and 405 Dusty Trail
  • 244 Foundation Road
TheTandD.com: $1 for the first 26 weeks

Also, any water customers near the affected area having lost water and/or water pressure are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking.

Bull Swamp Water District has experienced a 2-1/2-inch water main leak in this vicinity that requires the water to be shut off for repairs.

Water customers should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to cooking or drinking until otherwise notified by Orangeburg DPU.

People are also reading…

The Orangeburg DPU Water Division is presently working to correct the problem for BSRWC.

Should you have any questions pertaining to this advisory, call the Water Division at 803-268-4404 or if after hours 803-268-4000.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Music of resistance: Luhansk Philharmonic Orchestra plays on in Lviv

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News