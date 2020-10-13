Solutions sought to town flooding; councilman: ‘The people of Bowman deserve better’

The snagging and clearing project opened up water flow and also aimed to conduct some channel shaping to better handle water volumes.

Jeff Livasy, the Corps’ chief of programs and civil works project management, said it is too early to determine what the role of the Corps will be in addressing the current issues in Bowman. The Corps goes through a detailed process to ensure it has the authority and necessary funding to proceed with work.

The Corps is planning to meet with Bowman and county leaders to discuss options available to improve the situation, he said.

"All of them require a cost share," he said. "All come with a price tag."

Carter says he’s is not a construction engineer, but he thinks there are some solutions to the problem.

He says the existing ditch needs at a minimum to be cleaned out of silt but also needs to have all vegetation removed from the channel.

He also says the channel needs be widened to accommodate the increase in water. He thinks it also needs to be better maintained and rocked with granite.

He also believes there are also ways to open up water flow under roads.