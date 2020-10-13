Solutions sought to town flooding; councilman: ‘The people of Bowman deserve better’

BOWMAN – When it rains, it pours.
In the town of Bowman, it also floods.
"It has always been a problem in my 68 years of living in Bowman," town Councilman Ike Carter said.
Carter shared his concerns in a Sept. 25 email to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers asking for help with the town's flooding issues.
He said, "This flooding also creates a hazardous groundwater situation, in my opinion, as to promoting diseases and toxic growths that could impact our quality not only in the west side of town referred to as the Bottoms but throughout the town if our drinking water pipes are impacted through a negative pressure situation on a regular basis."
Last month, the remnants of Tropical Storm Sally dropped about seven inches of rain in and around the town. This caused some downtown streets and some residential neighborhoods to flood.
Two homes on Oliver Street were surrounded by water, according to some residents. Even the UFO Welcome Center had water surrounding it.
Some residents say the town also flooded during Hurricane Hugo in 1989 and Hurricanes Hermine and Matthew in 2016.
Carter, who also reached out to U.S. Sen. Tim Scott's office, says the Sally incident should be a wake-up call. He believes the flooding will only get worse unless something substantial is done.
He believes many of the water problems are due to development and land clearing on the outskirts of town.
The problem “is being made worse by people outside the town and the need for maintenance on the existing infrastructure," Carter said in the Sept. 25 email.
"The people of Bowman deserve better,” he said.
He estimates the town floods at least once a year, especially when rains come down heavy.
During this last event, there were reports of some water getting into buildings and up to residential doors.
The low-lying areas of Bowman, which are typically lower income, tend to see the worst flooding issues, Carter said.
"They should not have to live in water," he said.
Carter notes three main drainage arteries come through Bowman.
One is the canal by the Bowman Nature Park, one runs through the middle of town by the town hall and the third runs at the Bowman town limits on the Charleston side of town.
The most troublesome is the canal that runs through the middle of town, Carter wrote in a Sept. 20 email to local elected and government officials.
"Many years past, the canal never seemed to be a major issue. Over years, as more people routed new farmland drains into it and the volume of water increased, it grew in magnitude of problem," he wrote in the same email.
"This canal has always been flood prone to some extent," he continued. "This ... was one of the worse and likely will continue during heavy storms in coming years."
In addition to farm drainage, Carter blames the flooding on land clearing for development and improper maintenance of the town's ditches.
Support Local Journalism
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said the county is aware of the problem and has pulled a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers study on the watershed that feeds into the town to see what can be done as a permanent fix.
"There have been some minor changes to the watershed," Young said. The county will plan to do a drone survey of the watershed in an attempt to “see where the bottlenecks are and to come up with a plan."
The town is in the Cow Castle Watershed, which is within the Edisto Watershed.
Young says information will be presented to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to see where there could be improvement. He says the county will engage with the Corps to see how much such a project will cost.
Currently, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District conducts annual inspections of the Cow Castle Creek and its tributaries.
About 36 years ago, the Corps also did a “snagging and clearing” project involving the creek and tributary. The project received some federal funding.
The snagging and clearing project opened up water flow and also aimed to conduct some channel shaping to better handle water volumes.
Jeff Livasy, the Corps’ chief of programs and civil works project management, said it is too early to determine what the role of the Corps will be in addressing the current issues in Bowman. The Corps goes through a detailed process to ensure it has the authority and necessary funding to proceed with work.
The Corps is planning to meet with Bowman and county leaders to discuss options available to improve the situation, he said.
"All of them require a cost share," he said. "All come with a price tag."
Carter says he’s is not a construction engineer, but he thinks there are some solutions to the problem.
He says the existing ditch needs at a minimum to be cleaned out of silt but also needs to have all vegetation removed from the channel.
He also says the channel needs be widened to accommodate the increase in water. He thinks it also needs to be better maintained and rocked with granite.
He also believes there are also ways to open up water flow under roads.
"Being an electrical engineer with 45 years of experience, I know the obvious is not always the right or best answer," Carter said in the Sept. 20 email. "It needs a comprehensive study and solution applied."
Bowman Mayor Patsy Rhett said the town's flooding is a concern, but it’s not a chronic issue.
"That was just a one-time thing that does not normally happen," she said.
In the case of Sally, the rains came down quickly in a short period of time, Rhett said. "It just gushed."
Rhett said one of the main problems was the trash build up in the town's ditches, which prevented water flow.
She said the county has since come and cleaned out the ditches.
Rhett received two reports of property damage following Sally, but there were no reports of water penetrating homes or buildings in the town.
Littering needs to stop, she said.
"We need to put the word out for people to stop throwing trash in the ditches," Rhett said.
Carter expressed his appreciation at the fact that the ditches have been cleaned out.
"Cleaning the ditches is probably the number one thing we can do right now," he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.