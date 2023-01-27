Solar storage incentives approved; company plans $70M investment in Orangeburg County

Orangeburg County Council recently gave its final approval to incentives for a company that plans to invest $70 million in the construction of a solar storage facility.

While May Renewables LLC is not anticipating the creation of new, ongoing jobs as a result of the project, construction and maintenance jobs will be connected to the project.

Council gave third reading to a 30-year fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement, as well as special-source revenue credits. The incentives are designed to reduce the property taxes the industry will have to pay.

There was a public hearing, but no comments were made.

Council also gave unanimous second reading to an ordinance placing the project into a multicounty industrial park with Dorchester County.

In other business:

• Merle Johnson, Orangeburg County's new Economic Development director, introduced himself to council.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young thanked the Central South Carolina Alliance's Stephen Roddey for helping the county continue with its economic development efforts while it searched for a new executive director.

• Dr. Aqkwele Polidore, founder and CEO of Aqkwele’s Consultants and part-time officer with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, informed council about her business. The business works with civic organizations and corporate agencies in safety and CPR training.

• Shanika Aiken, founder of nonprofit The S.A.F.E Organization, made an appearance and introduced board members and volunteers for the organization. The organization provides mentors and educational services to at-risk youth in Orangeburg and surrounding counties.

The organization was founded in March 2014 and since then has served over 650 girls.

• Council unanimously approved the 2023 fiscal year budget calendar.

• Council received a report from the county's Public Works Committee about a legal briefing the committee received about Kurt Poole Road and private roads for emergency vehicles.

• Council entered into closed session to discuss contractual matters related to the Orangeburg County School District.