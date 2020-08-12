Solar farm now online; Bowman project will power nearly 15,000 homes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A solar farm in Bowman is now live and online and will produce enough energy to power about 14,413 homes.

Pine Gate Renewables’ TWE Bowman Solar Project created about 400 jobs during construction, and 18 employees remain for maintenance.

The 101-megawatt Bowman solar project is Pine Gate’s 17th project in the state, and one of the largest solar energy developments statewide.

Construction on the 849,840-panel project began in the second quarter of 2019

“I’m so proud of our team for their dedication to this project, and for all the hard work behind creating a solar farm of this size and scope,“ said Chris Dunbar, Pine Gate Renewables’ chief construction officer. “Like all our projects, the Bowman solar farm brings jobs, tax revenue and green energy to the local community, and vastly expands Pine Gate’s ever-growing renewable footprint in the Carolinas.”

The Bowman project also features one of Pine Gate’s distinctive hallmarks: it incorporates wildlife-friendly animal permeable fencing at the site.