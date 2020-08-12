Solar farm now online; Bowman project will power nearly 15,000 homes

A solar farm in Bowman is now live and online and will produce enough energy to power about 14,413 homes.
Pine Gate Renewables’ TWE Bowman Solar Project created about 400 jobs during construction, and 18 employees remain for maintenance.
The 101-megawatt Bowman solar project is Pine Gate’s 17th project in the state, and one of the largest solar energy developments statewide.
Construction on the 849,840-panel project began in the second quarter of 2019
“I’m so proud of our team for their dedication to this project, and for all the hard work behind creating a solar farm of this size and scope,“ said Chris Dunbar, Pine Gate Renewables’ chief construction officer. “Like all our projects, the Bowman solar farm brings jobs, tax revenue and green energy to the local community, and vastly expands Pine Gate’s ever-growing renewable footprint in the Carolinas.”
The Bowman project also features one of Pine Gate’s distinctive hallmarks: it incorporates wildlife-friendly animal permeable fencing at the site.
Statewide, Pine Gate Renewables’ 17 operating projects in South Carolina have raised more than $539 million in capital and generated nearly $1 million in personal property taxes for the local communities. Dozens more are currently in development.
Financing for the Bowman Solar project was provided by John Hancock, CIT and U.S. Bank. Carbon Solutions Group is purchasing the Renewable Energy Certificates generated by the Bowman project through 2029.
In September of 2019, Palmetto Plains flipped the switch at its Bowman solar farm, which can produce enough power for 15,000 homes. The solar farm supplies power to Dominion Energy.
At the time, Orangeburg County Council Chair Johnnie Wright Sr. said, "We’re grateful that Orangeburg County is becoming the solar capital of South Carolina.”
