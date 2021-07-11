Softball tournament underway in Branchville

The competition, featuring 15 teams, runs through Monday. Eight of the teams are in the 12-youth Ponytail Division, while the other seven teams are members of the 10-youth Angels Division. The tournament format is double-elimination. Championship games are 5:30 p.m. Monday

The $2.3 million Branchville Sports Complex was built in 2016 and has been the site of many tournaments in the area. It features four fields for baseball and softball and in the center is the concessions stand topped by the announcers' box that overlooks the four fields.