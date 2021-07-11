 Skip to main content
Softball tournament underway in Branchville
BRANCHVILLE -- The S.C. Dixie X-play State Softball Tournament opened Saturday at the Branchville Sports Complex.

The competition, featuring 15 teams, runs through Monday. Eight of the teams are in the 12-youth Ponytail Division, while the other seven teams are members of the 10-youth Angels Division. The tournament format is double-elimination. Championship games are 5:30 p.m. Monday

The $2.3 million Branchville Sports Complex was built in 2016 and has been the site of many tournaments in the area. It features four fields for baseball and softball and in the center is the concessions stand topped by the announcers' box that overlooks the four fields.

Here are results from Saturday:

Angels Division

Blythewood 16, Sumter 6

Jefferson 12, Colleton County 1

Lancaster 18, Green Sea Floyds 1

Aynor 9, Blythewood 1

Sumter 24, Colleton County 2 (CC eliminated)

Ponytails Division

Andrews 14, Hartsville 4

Sumter 4, Woodruff 1

Aynor 16, Lancaster 4

Lake Marion 13, Gaston 2

Woodruff 18, Hartsville 6 (Hartsville eliminated)

Lancaster vs. Gaston (Gaston eliminated)

Sumter 11, Andrews 3

Lake Marion 9, Aynor 8

