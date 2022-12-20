Sober or Slammer traffic enforcement runs until Jan. 1

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety anticipates heavy traffic on roadways ahead of holiday travel and is encouraging motorists to drive safely.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers, State Transport police officers and local law enforcement agencies are cracking down on impaired driving with the kickoff of the Sober or Slammer Holiday campaign. The campaign will run through New Year’s Day in coordination with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.
“The message here is simple -- the decision to drive after drinking has the potential to negatively and permanently impact your life, as well as the lives of your family members and other motorists,” said Robert G. Woods IV, director of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. “Our troopers and officers will be working with local law enforcement to help ensure that everyone can travel safely and enjoy the holiday season with friends and family.”
There were 930 total collisions during the 2021 Christmas holiday period, resulting in 13 deaths on South Carolina roadways. As of Dec. 19, there have been 1,015 traffic deaths, compared to 1,152 at this time in 2021.
“Drivers can expect to see extra enforcement efforts on South Carolina roadways during the holidays to help reduce the number of impaired drivers,” said Colonel Christopher Williamson, commander of the SC Highway Patrol. “If you plan to attend a holiday event and alcohol is part of the celebration, designate a sober driver. It’s never okay to drink and drive.”
Motorists can monitor traffic conditions anytime using the Department of Public Safety’s Real-Time Traffic Information page.
SCDPS began airing a paid public service announcement on Dec. 14 that emphasizes the dangers of impaired driving. The 15-second ad will appear on cable and connected televisions, radio, social media and YouTube.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety offers these safety tips to ensure a safe ride home:
- Designate a sober driver before getting on the road.
- Call a taxi or ride-share service.
- Use public transportation, if available.