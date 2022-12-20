Sober or Slammer traffic enforcement runs until Jan. 1

5 killed over weekend

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety announces a preliminary number of five people killed on South Carolina roadways during the weekend beginning Friday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. until Sunday, Dec. 18, at 11:59 p.m.

For additional details about these fatalities, please view the most recent Weekend Report: https://fatality-count-scdps.hub.arcgis.com/pages/weekend-report.

Additional data, including year-to-date totals, can be obtained on the South Carolina Daily Traffic Fatality Count page: https://fatality-count-scdps.hub.arcgis.com/.