Snow possible Sunday

For the fourth time this winter, a chance of snow is forecast for Orangeburg.

And like the previous occasions, few problems are anticipated.

Orangeburg’s forecast for early Sunday morning is calling for a 40% chance of rain and snow after 3 a.m., with a low around 32.

The greatest chance of snow is likely be between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday.

There is still a great deal of uncertainty with the weather system, which could bring anything from wintry precipitation to no rain or snow at all, according to the National Weather Service's Wednesday forecast.

If there is some wintry precipitation, early indications are that it will be short lived and amount to very little, according to the NWS.

Forecasters say a clearer understanding of the forecast will be known by Friday.

The rest of this week is forecast to be warm, with high temperatures of 73 degrees forecast for Thursday and Friday.

Saturday is forecast to be cooler, with a high of 51 degrees. Sunday’s high is forecast to be 47.

