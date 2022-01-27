Snow possible early Saturday

The T&D Region could receive anywhere from a trace amount to about two-tenths of an inch of snow early Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Limited impacts are expected on local roads.

“Freezing rain is not expected,” the NWS said in a Thursday brief.

The greatest possibility of snow is between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Saturday, with the greatest impact expected north of The T&D Region.

A Winter Weather Advisory may be required at some point Friday night for portions of the central Midlands, the NWS said.

The farther north you go in The T&D Region, the greater the chance of seeing some of the white stuff.

Calhoun County has between a 30% to 40% chance of seeing at least one-tenth of an inch of snow, while northern Orangeburg County has about a 20% to 30% chance.

Central and southern Orangeburg County have a 10% to 20% chance of seeing the same amount.

Bamberg County has less than a 10% chance of seeing this amount, according to the NWS.

Temperatures are forecast to dip to around 30 degrees early Saturday morning. As the day progresses, it's forecast to be 40 degrees and sunny.

Sunday morning's low temperature is forecast to drop to 20 degrees. Sunday's going to be sunny with a high of around 48.

Temperatures will begin to rise to the high 50s early next week, with lows in the 30s. By midweek, The T&D Region could see showers and high temperatures in the 60s.

The T&D Region received about .05 inches of ice and about half an inch of snow last weekend, giving children a little bit to throw. Few problems were reported in The T&D Region.

