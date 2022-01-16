Snow possible at end of week; cold rain, no problems reported

The T&D Region apparently made it through this weekend's winter storm with no reported problems, but snow is in the forecast again for the end of the week.

“If they didn't prepare for this one, they need to prepare for the next one,” Calhoun County Emergency Services Director David Chojnacki said.

The National Weather Service says below-normal temperatures have the potential to bring another round of winter weather at the end of this week.

Early forecasts for Thursday night show a 40% chance of rain and snow showers, with a low of around 29 degrees. There is also a 40% chance of rain and snow forecast for Friday and Friday night.

Temperatures Friday are forecast to reach a high of 39 and Friday night’s low is forecast to dip to 23.

“Overall next week there could be some snow around as the pattern is favorable, but there is significant uncertainty,” NWS Meteorologist Matt Gropp said. “It is way too early to provide any specific details.”

Chojnacki recommends individuals have at least three days of food on hand, although a two-week supply is always a good goal.

He also stressed the importance of an alternative heat source in the event power is lost.

“If you use a generator, never use it near the house and never in the house or in the garage because of carbon monoxide,” Chojnacki said. “Stay tuned to the NWS for their updates on a regular basis.”

Chojnacki encouraged individuals to follow the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency on Facebook at facebook.com/ccemac

This weekend’s storm brought no reports of power outages or downed trees in Calhoun County through mid-day Sunday.

The National Weather Service posted no reports of storm damage in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.

A lake wind advisory is in effect for the entire region until 10 a.m. Monday.

Motorists should still be cautious of potential black ice spots on roads and are encouraged to reduce speeds on Monday morning.

Wind gusts are forecast to be about 28 mph Monday morning, with wind chill values in the lower 20s.

Temperatures at the Orangeburg Municipal Airport fell to around 34 degrees Sunday morning, remaining above the critical freezing line. There were no issues with icing on roads and power lines.

According to the NWS radar, some freezing rain was visible for a short time between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. in portions of Calhoun County, although there were no reports of significant accumulation.

The Sandy Run area of Calhoun County, the area expected to see the most significant icing, saw a low temperature of about 33.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities reported no power outages and there were no outages reported from local electric cooperatives.

Through 10 a.m. Sunday morning, about .47 inches of rain had fallen at the Orangeburg airport.

Through late morning Sunday, about .39 inches of rain fell near Denmark and about .76 inches fell near St. Matthews. The bulk of the rainfall moved out of the area shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.