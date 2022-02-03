Snow no longer in weekend forecast for Orangeburg

How quickly things change!

The Sunday morning forecast for Orangeburg is now calling for mostly clear skies with a low of 31 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

No precipitation is forecast for this weekend.

The forecast changed dramatically over a 24-hour period.

Previously, forecasters were calling for a 40% chance of snow Sunday morning.

While wet weather is not forecast for Sunday, showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday and Friday night. The chance of precipitation is about 80%.

The National Weather Service is forecasting between a tenth and quarter of an inch of rain. Amounts could be higher in thunderstorms.

Showers will continue into Friday night, mainly before 11 p.m.

Temperatures will be too warm for any kind of wintry precipitation, with a high around 74 degrees.

Following this weekend, conditions will be seasonable for this time of year with temperatures in the 50s and lows in the 30s. The conditions are expected to be dry.

