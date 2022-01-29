Snow falls on T&D Region

Some areas of The T&D Region received a small amount of snow early Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Three-quarters of an inch of snow fell in an area three miles north of St. Matthews.

Trace amounts of snow were reported in the Elloree, Holly Hill and Vance areas of eastern Orangeburg County, according to the NWS.

Sunday is forecast to be sunny with a high temperature of 53 degrees, with the overnight low expected to drop to 30.

Monday is forecast to be partly sunny with a high near 60.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0