Snippet on Buddy's contract being extended one year

South Carolina State University trustees unanimously approved extending head football Coach Buddy Pough's contract another year during a Wednesday morning board meeting.

S.C. State Board Trustee Donnie Shell, who also serves as chairman of the university's student affairs and athletics committee, gave a report from the committee which included its recommendation that Pough's contract be extended through Dec. 31, 2021, "with all the other terms of the employment agreement to remain in full force and effect."

"We voted unanimously to bring this before the board for its approval," Shell said.

The board unanimously approved the committee's recommendation

Pough's current employment contract expires Dec. 31, 2020.

S.C. State Board Chairman Rodney Jenkins said, "This is coming from the committee that has vetted this contract. If there are any questions about details of the contract, we would have to take that up in executive committee.

Details of Pough's contract were not immediately available.

Chrystel Rogers, paralegal in the Office of the General Counsel, said in an email that the contract would be provided "once it is signed by all parties."

