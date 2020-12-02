 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Snippet on Buddy's contract being extended one year
0 comments

Snippet on Buddy's contract being extended one year

{{featured_button_text}}

South Carolina State University trustees unanimously approved extending head football Coach Buddy Pough's contract another year during a Wednesday morning board meeting.

S.C. State Board Trustee Donnie Shell, who also serves as chairman of the university's student affairs and athletics committee, gave a report from the committee which included its recommendation that Pough's contract be extended through Dec. 31, 2021, "with all the other terms of the employment agreement to remain in full force and effect."

"We voted unanimously to bring this before the board for its approval," Shell said.

The board unanimously approved the committee's recommendation

Pough's current employment contract expires Dec. 31, 2020.

S.C. State Board Chairman Rodney Jenkins said, "This is coming from the committee that has vetted this contract. If there are any questions about details of the contract, we would have to take that up in executive committee.

Details of Pough's contract were not immediately available.

Chrystel Rogers, paralegal in the Office of the General Counsel, said in an email that the contract would be provided "once it is signed by all parties."

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

0 comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

SCSU gets $1.95M in grants
Local

SCSU gets $1.95M in grants

South Carolina State University’s Rehabilitation Counseling program has been awarded educational grants totaling $1.95 million.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: T&D editor's briefing 12-3-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News