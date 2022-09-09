SNAP-Ed preps childcare providers

The SNAP-Education Program collaborated with the Bamberg County School District to prepare 21 childcare professionals for the new school year.

During the two-day training, the professionals were able to discuss setting a healthy example, budgeting, knife safety, cross-contamination and preparing nutritious recipes.

Ingredients for a spicy white bean dip, mini pizzas, muffins and turkey tacos were provided by the SNAP-Education program for the participants in their take-home groceries. The training was facilitated by nutritionists Lamar Hodges, Chelsei James and dietitian Farrah Wigand.

Heather Zwiker, BCSD food service director, stated, “The training has shared essential tools that the staff can use in food service every day, especially self-motivation and teamwork.”

SNAP-Ed thanked Zwiker and Bamberg County School District for the partnership. In addition, SNAP-Ed acknowledged the S.C. Department of Social Services Child and Adult Care Food Program for its promotional items and efforts to serve the state of South Carolina.