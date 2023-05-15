An Orangeburg sporting goods retailer is closing after 41 years in business.

SMS Sportsworld at 1100 Orangeburg Mall Circle is conducting a going out of business sale. It plans to close its doors upon the sale of all merchandise.

The store was named after founders Dick Sheridan, Melicue Metts and Richard Salley. Both Metts and Salley got out of the business over a decade ago, leaving Sheridan as the sole owner.

“My father, Mr. Metts and Mr. Salley thank you for half a century of shopping here,” said Bobby Sheridan, son of Dick. Bobby is handling the store’s close out.

“We wish we could have stayed longer but it is time to go,” he said.

The sporting goods retailer is a division of Plax Inc.

Plax Inc. sells trophies and plaques and currently shares space at the Orangeburg Mall. Plax first opened on Glover Street in 1970.

Sheridan said there is a potential buyer interested in purchasing Plax.

If not purchased, Plax will close by the end of May. If it is purchased, the future location of the trophy and plaque business is unknown, he said.

In the interim, SMS Sportsworld is conducting a going out of business sale with items storewide 50 to 70 percent off.

The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“The goal is: we are just trying to pay off the bills so Dad won’t have to worry about stuff anymore,” Sheridan said.

Sheridan said the closure of SMS is due to the health concerns of his father.

“It was actually not a hard decision at all,” he said.

Sheridan said there was an attempt to sell SMS, but with no success.

“This is a tough business right now: retail sporting goods,” he said.

Independent sporting goods stores like SMS have been hit hard with increased competition from online shopping and larger national chains.

These have all proved too much for SMS to handle.

“That was a David and Goliath thing the way we kind of looked at it and we didn’t have a rock,” Sheridan said.

One of the challenges is that the larger chains are able to get the top-tier shoes while independent stores like SMS get second-tier shoes, he said.

“The shoes that everybody wants, they don’t sell us,” Sheridan said. National retailers have “deep pockets and they can get anything they want to.”

Independent sporting goods stores were located all across the state in 1994, Sheridan said.

“There is only so much money out there,” he said. “It just got harder and harder.”

SMS Sportsworld first opened on John C. Calhoun Drive in 1982 and opened a second location at the Prince of Orange Mall in 1984.

The John C. Calhoun Drive location eventually closed and located at the current Orangeburg Mall location around 1997.

Plax Inc. also came to the Orangeburg Mall, with the two businesses combining under one roof.

SMS’s Prince of Orange Mall location closed in 2007 and reopened at 1150 Russell Street. About 10 years ago, SMS closed the doors of its Russell Street location, citing a decline in business.

The store moved all its inventory to Orangeburg Mall, which business owners said did four times the business of the Russell Street location.

At the height of business, there were about nine SMS stores in the state with a presence also in North Carolina.

Some locations in South Carolina included Aiken, North Augusta and Manning. The Orangeburg store has been the only SMS location for over a decade.

Sheridan believes the business’s longevity is due to it being in a niche market before competition came on the scene.

Sheridan said his father came to Orangeburg in 1969 as the head football coach of Orangeburg High School. He met Salley and Metts, who were also both working in the school system.

“It was the end of the year for their spring sports banquet and they were buying trophies and plaques and they had to go to Columbia,” Sheridan said. “The three of them got together and said, ‘That is crazy to have to go to Columbia. Why don’t we open one here in Orangeburg?’”

The rest is history.

Sheridan said closing is bittersweet. The customers will be missed.

“It is just fun,” Bobby said. “Even though it is sad, the last three days I have been here just talking with people and just the interaction and people telling all their stories about when they came in here at 5 and 6 and 7 years old and getting stuff at an SMS Sportsworld somewhere. It is pretty cool.”

The thing least missed will be paying bills and taxes.

“Just all the fleas of owning a business,” Sheridan said.