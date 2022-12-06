Smoaks home explodes; 76-year-old injured; gas leak blamed

A 76-year-old Smoaks man was severely injured after his home exploded Monday night, according to Colleton County Fire and Rescue.

A gas leak was blamed for the explosion.

“The next-door neighbor ran to look for the man and miraculously found him walking among the debris and began caring for him,” Colleton County Fire and Rescue said in a release.

“It was by the grace of God he survived. The man received traumatic injuries and burns,” the release said.

Colleton County began receiving calls at about 7:59 p.m. about an explosion near the Johnsville Community north of the Town of Smoaks.

They arrived to find the man's large home was completely destroyed, with debris littering and blocking the 1900 block of Community Avenue.

The remains of the home were on fire and four vehicles were also damaged.

The house next door was knocked off of the foundation.

“The area looked similar to a tornado blowing through the area,” the release said.

Firefighter paramedics began treating the injured man at the scene and requested a medical helicopter. CARE Flight responded, but had to cancel due to rain and fog in the area.

The man was then transported to the burn center at the Medical University of South Carolina’s trauma center in Charleston. Additional firefighter-paramedics were on board to assist with his care during the transport.

Crews combated the fires while S.C. Department of Transportation crews responded to clear the roadway. Sheriff's deputies and Coastal Electric Power crews were also at the scene.

Power was reportedly out in some nearby areas.

Colleton County Fire and Rescue says the explosion is believed to have stemmed from a leaking gas line.

The man reportedly told responders a gas line was leaking in the home and he was in the process of making a repair to the line when the home exploded.

People as far away as Orangeburg and Round O reported hearing the explosion, with Colleton 9-1-1 receiving over a dozen calls, Colleton County Fire and Rescue said.

Due to the widespread reports of shockwaves, the agency contacted the National Weather Service-Charleston Office. The service reported that at the time of the explosion, there was a strong temperature inversion in place which would help to trap the sound waves and allow them to travel farther.