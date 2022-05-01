Smalls crowned Miss Orangeburg County

Oshia Smalls was crowned Miss Orangeburg County on March 6 at the BlueBird Theatre in downtown Orangeburg.

Judges for the event were: Byron Thomas, Alicia Robinson, Debbie Runyon, Chauntae Turner and Kim Washington. As Miss Orangeburg County, Smalls will compete for the title of Miss South Carolina from June 21-25 at the Township Auditorium in Columbia.

Smalls is a native of Orangeburg County, where she attended public school at Felton Laboratory School, 2010, Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, 2014, and South Carolina State University, 2020. She received her bachelor’s degree in special education with a concentration in learning disabilities and is a current teacher at Edisto Elementary School in Cordova, and the head cheerleading and dance coach at Denmark Technical College.

After the passing of the late Angela T. Clark, Orangeburg native and pioneer of the Miss Orangeburg County and Miss Garden City Scholarship Program, Merrill Gadsden, became the new local executive director for the Miss Orangeburg County and Miss Garden City scholarship program under the Miss America Organization. Merrill is now an educator at the High School for Health Professions in Orangeburg and director of the Spirit Program at Voorhees University in Denmark.

Gadsden and Smalls have a unique relationship and what they call “A Bond That Can’t Be Broken.” Prior to becoming the director/Miss duo, she was a freshman cheerleader during his first year as team captain for the SC State cheerleaders, then went on to be her coach during her captain year with the cheerleaders, he went on to hire her as a summer camp counselor for the 5 Star Coaching and Consulting Summer Cheerleading Camps and as his assistant coach with the Voorhees University Spirit Program, and now they are both employees of the Orangeburg County School District.

“I am so happy that I get to share my first year as the executive director with her,” Gadsden said. “I had five outstanding contestants and I wish I was able to select all of them. As an executive director, you can’t find out who wins until it’s announced, and I had the honor of hosting the competition this year. When the state office representative handed me the paper with the official result to announce, I wanted to scream in excitement, but I held it together.”

Pageantry is nothing new for Smalls. During her tenure at these schools. She was Miss Felton Laboratory in 2009, first runner-up to Miss Orangeburg-Wilkinson in 2013, and then went on to win Miss Alpha Lambda for the Alpha Lambda Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, ‘16, Miss Cheerleader, ‘16, and Miss Kappa Kappa Psi for the Eta Zeta Chapter, ‘17, while attending the university.

“I know it sounds cliche, but holding the title of Miss Orangeburg County and having the opportunity to compete for Miss South Carolina is literally a dream come true for me,” said Smalls. “I’ve been wanting this for years, and I am glad I get the opportunity to serve this year."

Her social impact initiative is ESPN Sport (Every Special Person Needs Sports), where she aims to provide students with special needs the opportunity to get active by participating in various sporting events.

At this time, Smalls is seeking sponsorships and donations to help cover the cost of scholarships, event costs, as well as pageant expenses. She can be contacted at missobcgc@gmail.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0