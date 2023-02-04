A sweets and cake shop has opened in Orangeburg.

The family-owned and operated Whipped Sweets & Treats celebrated its grand opening Jan. 22.

"Orangeburg needs a sweet shop," owner Tyaila Gilmore said. "There is nothing like it."

The shop is located at 113 Rodriguez Court. Rodriguez Court is off of St. Matthews Road near Gold's Gym.

The store is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The shop offers custom cakes, cupcakes, cookies, cheesecakes, hand dipped ice cream, ice cream sundaes, dragon breath balls, cake slices, cheesecake slices, parfaits and milkshakes.

The business has over 24 different Blue Belle ice cream flavors with a number of toppings. Whipped Sweets & Treats also has cotton candy, cake kabobs and candy apples. The store also sells gift baskets for special occasions. Items will be added to the menu regularly.

The shop also does alcohol-themed orders.

The store employs about a dozen and will look to begin catering events in the coming month.

Since opening Jan. 22, Gilmore said business has been great.

"They have been kicking this door down," she said. "Twelve o'clock comes and we can't take a break."

Gilmore is joined by her husband, Michael Bartley; her mother, Tiffany Hughes; her mother-in-law, Lynette Bartley; as well as her daughter, Asharee and her husband's niece, Sakiree.

Gilmore was a cake decorator at Orangeburg's Bi-Lo for 15 years and when Food Lion purchased the store, she decided to embark on her own in February 2022 with a home-based business.

"It took off from there," Gilmore said. "My cupcakes took off at first."

Gilmore said she and her husband got the building, which was a former hair salon, in May 2022.

"My daughter loves ice cream, my niece loves milkshakes, so we kind of like put it all together and made it into a sweet shop," Gilmore said.

For the 35-year-old Gilmore it is her first business venture.

"This is my first baby," she said, noting she is hoping to open another location with event space to host parties.

"I am just a small town girl with a big dream," she said.

Call in orders can be placed at: 844-944-4733 between Monday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and online orders can be placed at https://www.Getitwhipped.com/s/order. Orders can also be placed by Messenger: https://m.me/whippedsnt

Orders should be made 72 hours in advance and must be paid 48 hours before pickup unless approved by management.

The website is: https://www.getitwhipped.com/