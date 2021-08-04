Slower traffic will soon have to ‘move right’

A new South Carolina law will require drivers to “move right” except when passing, according to the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

Starting Aug. 15, drivers will only be allowed to use the far left-hand lane on controlled access highways while they are passing or overtaking another vehicle.

S.C. law enforcement will only issue warnings for the first 90 days after they begin enforcing the law.

Afterward, the offense is a civil violation punishable by a fine of up to $25. No court costs may be assessed in addition to the fine.

The S.C. Department of Transportation will install new signs along the state’s roadways alerting drivers of the new law.

Additionally, SCDOT will be reminding motorists of the new law using its overhead message boards.

There are several exemptions allowing drivers to use the left lane, such as:

• When no other vehicle is directly behind the vehicle in the left lane.

• When traffic conditions and congestion make it impractical to drive in the right lane.

• When snow and other inclement weather conditions make it safer to drive in the left lane.