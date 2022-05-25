Slight risk of severe thunderstorms Friday

A cold front will slowly cross The T&D Region late Thursday afternoon, bringing the possibility of severe thunderstorms and heavy rain.

There is a slight risk of severe weather Friday.

“Damaging wind is the primary threat. Heavy rain is expected in any storms that develop,” the National Weather Service said in a weather briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Thunderstorms are possible for Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties on Thursday.

Much of the area will be at “marginal” risk for severe weather on Friday.

There will be a higher, but still “slight” risk of severe weather from the city of Orangeburg eastward in Orangeburg County, from Bamberg down to Ehrhardt in Bamberg County and from St. Matthews east in Calhoun County.

After the cold front moves through, the weekend forecast is calling for bright sunshine with seasonal temperatures for this time of year.

The forecast for Memorial Day in Orangeburg is for sunny skies with a high around 91. The next chance of showers and thunderstorms will arrive Tuesday.

Of note, the Atlantic hurricane season officially kicks off June 1 and runs through November 30.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is forecasting a 65% chance that the upcoming hurricane season will be above average, with a 25% chance of near-normal activity and a 10% chance of below-normal tropical cyclone numbers.

The agency is predicting a 70% chance of 14 to 21 named storms. Of those, six to 10 would become hurricanes and three to six would intensify into major hurricanes of Category 3 or greater.

A typical Atlantic hurricane season has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes, according to the National Hurricane Center.

