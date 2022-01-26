Slight chance of snow Saturday; little to no accumulation expected

The National Weather Service is forecasting a slight chance of rain and snow showers in The T&D Region early Saturday morning.

Orangeburg’s forecast is calling for a slight chance of snow showers between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Saturday. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

The greatest chance of snow showers will be in the northern Midlands.

Calhoun County Emergency Services Director David Chojnacki said the emergency services department is aware of the chance for winter weather.

“We are monitoring the weather and we will take the necessary precautions as they are identified,” he said.

It is the third consecutive weekend there has been a chance of wintry precipitation in region. The previous two storm events had very little impact on the area.

Orangeburg’s low temperature is expected to be around 29 on Saturday morning.

Temperatures will be below normal through the weekend. Sunday morning’s lows are expected to be about 20.

Dry conditions are forecast for early next week. The forecast high for Tuesday in Orangeburg is 60.

The month of February is expected to be warmer than normal.

