Slight chance of severe weather across region

There is a slight chance of severe weather across much of The T&D Region on Wednesday and Thursday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a moderate to slight risk of severe weather. There’s a slightly larger possibility of severe weather for the region on Thursday.

“The severe threat is higher than we typically see during this time of the year,” the NWS said in a Tuesday report. “The threat will be highest across the northern Midlands and Pee Dee region on Wednesday, then extending farther south into the CSRA by Thursday.”

The threat of severe weather will be greatest in the evening on both Wednesday and Thursday.

“Damaging wind gusts and small hail are the primary threats,” the NWS report said. “Heavy rain remains a threat as usual during summer thunderstorms.”

The region is in a wet pattern.

There is a good chance of showers and thunderstorms each day through Monday of next week. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s through Saturday with forecast highs falling into the middle 80s Sunday and Monday.

The T&D Region is currently in the first level of drought: incipient.

Temperatures are forecast to be about average for the next two weeks and rainfall is expected to be above average. Looking out for the next three months, temperatures and rainfall are both forecast to be higher than normal.

