SLED: Murders up 25% in S.C.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says that preliminary statistics show a “disturbing” increase in violent crime in the state, with the murder rate up 25% last year.
“As I said last year, I am extremely concerned by the increasing amount of violence in our state, including the number of murders and assaults,” SLED Chief Mark Keel said in a press release.
“I am particularly troubled at the steady increase in the number of murders taking place. We have seen murders increase 51% over the past five years in South Carolina,” he said.
SLED released its preliminary crime statistics for 2020 on Thursday. According to SLED, the number of murders increased from 457 in 2019 to 571 in 2020.
Aggravated assaults were up approximately 9% in 2020. The number of aggravated assaults increased from 19,469 in 2019 to 21,272 in 2020.
The number sexual batteries declined from 2,489 in 2019 to 2,104 in 2020. Robberies declined from 3,256 in 2019 to 3,072 in 2020.
Property crimes continued to decline, except for arson which increased approximately 21% after steadily declining in 2018 and 2019.
Keel said gangs, drugs and criminals’ access to guns play a significant role in the rise in murders and assaults.
“In fact, according to the DEA, in 2020 more than 30,000 gangs operate on the streets of America with nearly all involved not only in distributing drugs, but also in committing violent crimes,” Keel said. “Yet given this alarming surge, it is very disheartening to see so much effort and attention being directed to anti-public safety legislation that puts criminals back on the street and makes our communities less safe.”
Keel spoke against sentencing reform and said making the prosecution of drug crimes more difficult puts the public at risk.
“We need legislative support and community involvement to improve public safety and keep our streets safe. Simply turning a blind eye to crime and not holding criminals accountable is not the answer,” he said.
SLED says preliminary data shows the overall rate of violent crime increased 5% last year, compared to 2019, and 11% since 2015.
Property crimes dropped approximately 6% in 2020 when compared to the previous year. It will be the sixth consecutive year the number of property crimes has declined.
The number of burglaries declined from 26,662 in 2019 to 22,774 in 2020. There were also declines in the number of larcenies and motor vehicle thefts.
The data compiled for the SLED report comes from sheriff’s departments and police departments across the state.