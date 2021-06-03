SLED: Murders up 25% in S.C.

“In fact, according to the DEA, in 2020 more than 30,000 gangs operate on the streets of America with nearly all involved not only in distributing drugs, but also in committing violent crimes,” Keel said. “Yet given this alarming surge, it is very disheartening to see so much effort and attention being directed to anti-public safety legislation that puts criminals back on the street and makes our communities less safe.”

Keel spoke against sentencing reform and said making the prosecution of drug crimes more difficult puts the public at risk.

“We need legislative support and community involvement to improve public safety and keep our streets safe. Simply turning a blind eye to crime and not holding criminals accountable is not the answer,” he said.

SLED says preliminary data shows the overall rate of violent crime increased 5% last year, compared to 2019, and 11% since 2015.

Property crimes dropped approximately 6% in 2020 when compared to the previous year. It will be the sixth consecutive year the number of property crimes has declined.

The number of burglaries declined from 26,662 in 2019 to 22,774 in 2020. There were also declines in the number of larcenies and motor vehicle thefts.