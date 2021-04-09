Slain S.C. doctor wrote of faith, life's fragility

Adams' father told a Charlotte television station that he blamed football for problems his son had, and which might have led him to commit Wednesday's violence.

"I can say he's a good kid — he was a good kid, and I think the football messed him up," Alonzo Adams told WCNC-TV. "He didn't talk much and he didn't bother nobody."

Robert Lesslie reveled in writing about his faith and his work as a physician, penning more than half a dozen books that were collections of what he termed "inspiring true stories" from his work.

In a 2014 interview, he spoke of how he came to write one, "Angels in the ER," saying he saw value in the stories he had collected through his decades in medicine, focusing on "people who had impacted me through their faith, and the way they had dealt with things that life had sent their way."

"When I talk about angels, I do believe that God ministers to us in a lot of different ways," Lesslie said. "I don't write about wings and halos and that kind of thing, but I do believe that God does speak to us through his spirit - and through other people."