Sizzling summer days about to cool down

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fall is only about two weeks away but summer is keeping The T&D Region in its grasp.

Temperatures heading into the Labor Day weekend are peaking at near-record highs. They are among the hottest experienced this entire summer.

Those high temperatures didn’t stop the Walker family from enjoying the final days of summer at Edisto Memorial Gardens on Thursday. They came from Hampton County to visit a family friend.

"It is a beautiful day and we are blessed to see it," Lillie Walker said.

Daughter Loretta Walker said the family is taking the unusually warm weather in stride.

"It is about dressing appropriately," she said.

Temperatures Friday climbed into the upper 90s, which is about 10 degrees above normal for early September.

The average high temperature for Orangeburg this time of year is 88 degrees and the average low is 68.

Despite the high temperatures, it was not hot enough to break records as temperatures in the past have topped 100 degrees.

Relief is on the way as a cold front will move through the area over the weekend.