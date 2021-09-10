 Skip to main content
Six T&D Region residents die of coronavirus
COVID-19 illustration

This illustration created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows what the coronavirus looks like when viewed through an electron microscope.

Six more T&D Region residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Two were Calhoun County residents and four were Orangeburg County residents.

In addition, 32 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the region.

Statewide, there are 2,299 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 82 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 632,668 and confirmed deaths is 9,737

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 26 new cases, 11,646 total cases and a total of 269 deaths and 12 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 5 new cases, 1,735 total cases and a total of 58 deaths and one probable death.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,459 total cases and a total of 38 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

