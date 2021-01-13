Six Orangeburg County inmates test positive for coronavirus

Orangeburg County reports six inmates have tested positive for coronavirus this week and are now in quarantine with mild symptoms under medical supervision. Contact tracing is in progress.

The Orangeburg County Detention Center’s staff has completed a symptom and temperature check of all incarcerated individuals in the housing unit where the individuals were previously housed.

A mass-testing of inmates is currently being performed, even if the inmates exhibit no COVID-19 symptoms.

These six positive cases mark the first time COVID-19 has been found at the jail since the pandemic began in early 2020.

The S.C. Department of Corrections and other statewide detention facilities have been battling COVID-19 outbreaks since early 2020.

The Orangeburg jail follows the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s recommendations as well as those from the federal Centers for Disease Control, according to the county.

New inmates are required to complete a minimum 21-day quarantine period before being placed with the general population, where their vital signs are evaluated at least twice per day and are continuously monitored by the nursing staff.