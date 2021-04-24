 Skip to main content
Six more test positive for coronavirus in Orangeburg County
Six more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 511 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 10 new confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 478,739 and confirmed deaths to 8,289.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 6 new cases, 8,963 total cases and a total of 234 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,416 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,190 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

