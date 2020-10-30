Six more T&D Region residents test positive for coronavirus

One more Calhoun County resident and five more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 680 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and seven additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 167,057 and confirmed deaths to 3,653.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 5 new cases, 3,315 total cases and a total of 130 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 689 total cases and a total of 34 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 507 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.