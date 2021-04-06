Six more region residents test positive for coronavirus

Four more Orangeburg County residents, one more Calhoun County resident and one more Bamberg County resident have tested positive for the coronavirus. according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there are 775 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 1 new death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 468,525 and confirmed deaths to 8,112.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 4 new cases, 8,780 total cases and a total of 228 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,402 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,179 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.