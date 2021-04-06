 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Six more region residents test positive for coronavirus
0 comments

Six more region residents test positive for coronavirus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
coronavirus illustration

Four more Orangeburg County residents, one more Calhoun County resident and one more Bamberg County resident have tested positive for the coronavirus. according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, there are 775 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 1 new death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 468,525 and confirmed deaths to 8,112.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 4 new cases, 8,780 total cases and a total of 228 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,402 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,179 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Shooting incident that occurred on April 6, 2021 on Russell Street in Orangeburg, SC

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Person dies in log truck crash
Local

Person dies in log truck crash

HOLLY HILL – One person was killed in a three-vehicle collision involving a log truck in the Providence community, about eight miles west of H…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News