Six more Orangeburg County residents test positive for coronavirus

Six more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One more Bamberg County resident also tested positive.

No additional deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 391 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 11 new confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 476,958 and confirmed deaths to 8,247.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 6 new cases, 8,933 total cases and a total of 233 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,415 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,190 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.

