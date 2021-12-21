 Skip to main content
Six more coronavirus cases in region

coronavirus illustration

Six additional T&D Region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there were 649 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 12 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 750,333 and confirmed deaths is 12,544.

The totals by county are:

Orangeburg County: 5 new cases, 13,336 total cases and a total of 318 deaths and 22 probable deaths.

Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,948 total cases and a total of 61 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,579 total cases and a total of 43 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

