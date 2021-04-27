Six more coronavirus cases in region

Five more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One more Calhoun County resident also tested positive.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there are 307 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and two new deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 479,940 and confirmed deaths to 8,309.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 5 new cases, 8,986 total cases and a total of 234 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,419 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,192 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.