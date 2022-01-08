Six lanes over the lake: State preps for I-95 bridge replacement

The S.C. Department of Transportation is planning to replace the Interstate 95 bridge over Lake Marion.

The preliminary engineering phase of the project will begin in 2022 at an estimated cost of $9.5 million.

SCDOT estimates the construction phase will begin in 2024 at a cost of $322 million.

This project will replace the existing, structurally deficient bridges and road approaches with new infrastructure that will accommodate three lanes in each direction.

SCDOT says the project is needed to continue providing a safe and efficient transportation system, as well as move people and goods along the I-95 corridor.

The current I-95 bridge over Lake Marion was built in 1968.

The WJ Gooding Memorial Bridge, named after a well-respected bridge engineer from South Carolina, is about 3,500 feet long. It connects Orangeburg and Clarendon counties.

The bridge replacement project will be recommended for placement in SCDOT's 2021–2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program after the review of public comments.

The project can be viewed at www.scdot.org/projects/press-releases-NB-SB-LakeMarion.aspx

