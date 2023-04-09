The Orangeburg Part-Time Players are preparing to open their 2023 season with the Broadway musical “Sister Act.”

The show is based on the 1992 feature film that starred Whoopi Goldberg as lounge singer Deloris Van Cartier. In the film, Van Cartier witnesses a murder and is put in protective custody as a nun in a convent.

“The plot is very similar, but this is not the movie,” director Tony De’Aloia said. “The film was set in present-day San Francisco, but the musical has been set in Philadelphia during the 1970s.”

The change allowed for composer Alan Menken to feature a more disco-driven score that also features early R&B and classic Motown. Menken is best known for scoring a number of Disney movie musicals, including “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Aladdin.”

“You may not know the music, but the tunes are recognizable,” De’Aloia said. “It’s a good show with a good cast. I feel fortunate to have a good group of people who have come together to turn this into another version of the OPTP family.”

In the show, Van Cartier works to improve the convent’s choir through modern-day music in hopes of breathing life into the church and the community.

Dayna Arnett, who plays the role of Van Cartier in the production, said it was a matter of life imitating art when she began working with the cast.

“I adore working with everyone,” Arnett said. “It’s a true sisterhood. When we came in, we were all on different levels, but everyone has been willing to work and learn. It’s similar to the story, and it’s brought us closer together.”

Arnett made her OPTP debut in the 2021 production of Monty Python’s “Spamalot.”

“Sister Act” will be her second show with the Part-Time Players, but she’s familiar with the role of Deloris. Arnett said she played the part in a 2019 production in Muncie, Indiana.

“It’s been great to go back and re-visit the role,” Arnett said. “It’s allowed me to re-learn some things, and also help others who may not be familiar.”

Helping De’Aloia with the musical direction are Raul Trevino and Debbie Lingle. De’Aloia said they both bring something unique to the production.

“One is good with individuals and one is more of a choral leader,” De’Aloia said. “They are both very accomplished, and I feel good about what they have been able to do.”

“Sister Act: The Musical” is scheduled to open Thursday, April 20 and run through Sunday, April 23 at the BlueBird Theater at 1141 Russell St. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. except Sunday, which begins at 3 p.m.

“After 40 years, there are still people in Orangeburg that don’t know about the Part-Time Players,” De’Aloia said. “If you want to be entertained, see some really good individuals or just see a good performance, this is it.”

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at bluebirdorangeburg.ticketleap.com/sister-act.