Singletary is USC Top Scholar

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Laura A. Singletary, a graduate of Dorchester Academy and daughter of Jenny and Matt Singletary of Holly Hill, is bound for the University of South Carolina as a Top Scholar – the most prestigious academic merit award from the university.

As a USC Honors College student, Laura will major in public health with plans of attending dental school in the future.

High school seniors earn the highly competitive Top Scholar merit award based on outstanding academic talent, exemplary character and remarkable leadership skills. Fifty out of 31,000 students are selected for this award annually, and Singletary said she is honored to receive this recognition. Top Scholars are chosen not only for their impressive academic achievement, but also for the breadth and depth of their engagement as leaders and citizens outside the classroom. USC said that they invest in the Top Scholars knowing they will embrace the opportunity and push themselves in amazing and creative ways, first as USC students within and beyond the classroom and later as proud and productive alumni.