Singletary is USC Top Scholar

Laura A. Singletary, a graduate of Dorchester Academy and daughter of Jenny and Matt Singletary of Holly Hill, is bound for the University of South Carolina as a Top Scholar – the most prestigious academic merit award from the university.
As a USC Honors College student, Laura will major in public health with plans of attending dental school in the future.
High school seniors earn the highly competitive Top Scholar merit award based on outstanding academic talent, exemplary character and remarkable leadership skills. Fifty out of 31,000 students are selected for this award annually, and Singletary said she is honored to receive this recognition. Top Scholars are chosen not only for their impressive academic achievement, but also for the breadth and depth of their engagement as leaders and citizens outside the classroom. USC said that they invest in the Top Scholars knowing they will embrace the opportunity and push themselves in amazing and creative ways, first as USC students within and beyond the classroom and later as proud and productive alumni.
Singletary has shown strong leadership skills. While in high school, she served as a student government representative for three years and the student government treasurer her senior year. Additionally, she was the Interact Club president during senior year and selected as Dorchester Academy’s 2020 Miss Challenger. While attending Palmetto Girls’ State, Singletary served as a member of Bell County’s County Council and a member of the House of Representatives. She also represented Edisto Electric Cooperative at the 2019 Youth Tour of Washington, D.C., and attended the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Conference following her sophomore year of high school. Her leadership skills were portrayed athletically as well with her participation in cheerleading, competition cheer, volleyball, basketball and softball throughout high school.
Singletary said she looks forward to attending the Honors College at the University of South Carolina this fall. She said she is excited to represent the University of South Carolina as a Top Scholar and will strive to uphold the prestigious honor she received.
