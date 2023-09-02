Gospel singer Sondra Busby will make her second appearance on the “Bobby Jones Presents” gospel music program this weekend.

Busby said she enjoys lifting up the name of the Lord through song.

“It’s not about the touring and fame and fortune. It is about deliverance, it’s about ministering to God’s people and those who aren’t believers. It is my testimony. A lot of times when I’m singing, I’m also ministering to myself,” she said.

Busby continued, “I’m giving you all of me. So it’s my way of changing the atmosphere and allowing the Lord to just intercede. However he gives it to me is how I’m going to give it to you.”

Busby is a native of Silver, S.C. who lives in the nearby town of Paxville. She became acquainted with Orangeburg after meeting with Harvey Elwood Jr., owner of the local WOCS 93.7 radio station.

“That's how I got in contact with Orangeburg, because he actually gave me my first opportunity for radio airplay back in 2019 when I was fresh off the press. He just took a chance on me and then started playing my music,” Busby said.

“He actually took the majority of the music, about five songs, from my album and began to play it there in Orangeburg,” she said.

She will be performing her new single “The City” on “Bobby Jones Presents” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2. Local viewers can see Saturday’s episode on DISH satellite channel 268 and DirecTV satellite channel 380.

Busby will also perform at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3. The episode can be streamed on the new VTV Television Network.

She said she is excited about her second appearance on the program.

“Of course, you know, it’s a great opportunity. It’s been opening doors for a lot of independent artists, just a lot of great artists. So it’s just my avenue. I’m excited to be right there in Nashville, Tennessee,” Busby said.

“The City” is the new single released from her second album titled “I Still Believe,” which Busby has said she is still working to complete. She said Elwood’s station was the first to play her new single.

“My first album is called ‘We Need Your Presence.’ Its leading single is ‘We Need Your Presence.’ I released that Aug. 30, 2019 just before the pandemic, and it did well. A lot of people thought I wrote that song predicated on the pandemic, but it was actually written prior to,” Busby said.

She continued, “It just fell right in line. My first album has 10 singles on it. It's been debuted on several radio stations, including WLJI Gospel 98.3 FM and WOCS 93.7 FM. It has been rated on gospel radio air charts up until number two. So it's done really well, thank the Lord.”