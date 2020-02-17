Singer Darius Rucker is new S.C. tourism ambassador

MYRTLE BEACH – Three-time Grammy Award winner and South Carolina native Darius Rucker will serve as an official ambassador for South Carolina tourism in 2020, under a new partnership with the Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism.

Working collaboratively with SCPRT, Rucker will share his music and name recognition to strengthen the state’s tourism brand, leveraging his national and global appeal to promote South Carolina as a preferred travel destination.

“We’re thrilled with the opportunity to work with a well-known Southern voice to promote South Carolina,” said Duane Parrish, as he announced the partnership at the annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism and Travel today in Myrtle Beach. “Darius Rucker is a homegrown star with a genuine love of his state. His story and talent are attractions themselves. We are looking forward to working with him this year!”

Under the partnership, Rucker will make appearances at several major tourism events, including the RBC Heritage golf tournament on Hilton Head Island in April. He also will appear on marketing material for the state’s DiSCover campaign including digital and print advertising, television commercials, social media posts, website stories and as the cover story for the state’s official vacation guide for 2020.