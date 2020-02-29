Simmons joins SouthernCarolina Alliance team
0 comments
editor's pick

Simmons joins SouthernCarolina Alliance team

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
022520 heather simmons

Simmons

SouthernCarolina Alliance announced that Heather Simmons of Colleton County has joined the team as an executive assistant.

A graduate of the University of South Carolina with a degree in journalism and mass communications, Simmons has a professional background that includes work in the real estate development sector, human resources and public relations for several personally owned companies.

“Heather will be an asset to the SouthernCarolina Alliance team,”  SouthernCarolina Alliance Chairman Marty Sauls said. “She brings a wealth of professional experience in human resources, administration and marketing.”

Piggly Wiggly welcomed by crowd to Bamberg; residents urged to support store

The wife of the late Gene Simmons, Simmons and her two children, Mary Reeves and Forrest, reside in Walterboro. She enjoys hunting, fishing and all Gamecock-related sporting events in her free time.

Simmons can be reached at hsimmons@southerncarolina.org or at 803-541-0023.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Norway mayor endorses Buttigieg
Local

Norway mayor endorses Buttigieg

Norway Mayor Tracie M. Clemons endorsed Pete Buttigieg for president, citing his rural economy plan and his leadership as mayor of South Bend,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News