Simmons joins SouthernCarolina Alliance team

SouthernCarolina Alliance announced that Heather Simmons of Colleton County has joined the team as an executive assistant.

A graduate of the University of South Carolina with a degree in journalism and mass communications, Simmons has a professional background that includes work in the real estate development sector, human resources and public relations for several personally owned companies.

“Heather will be an asset to the SouthernCarolina Alliance team,” SouthernCarolina Alliance Chairman Marty Sauls said. “She brings a wealth of professional experience in human resources, administration and marketing.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The wife of the late Gene Simmons, Simmons and her two children, Mary Reeves and Forrest, reside in Walterboro. She enjoys hunting, fishing and all Gamecock-related sporting events in her free time.

Simmons can be reached at hsimmons@southerncarolina.org or at 803-541-0023.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0